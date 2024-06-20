Watch Now
Breaking: Las Vegas police officers involved in shooting downtown

Posted at 1:13 PM, Jun 20, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department say there is an active scene in the 200 block of North 9th Street — between Stewart and Ogden avenues.

In an initial statement confirming the shooting, officials did not immediately provide additional details. They pledged to provide updates as the situation unfolds.

This is a developing story. A Channel 13 crew is en route to the area to gather more information.

