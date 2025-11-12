BREAKING: Carjacking, police chase ends near Nevada State University, forcing campus lockdown

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Nevada State University in Henderson is on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a carjacking and police chase that began in Laughlin, according to information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

According to LVMPD, the chase began at approximately 1:50 p.m. in Laughlin after a 911 caller reported being carjacked.

The caller told police the suspects had taken their vehicle from the 3200 block of Rio Vista Drive. The suspects fled in the stolen vehicle and were tracked by LVMPD's Air Unit, police stated.

The suspects abandoned the car in the area of US 95/I-11 and Wagon Wheel Drive, near Nevada State University, "and were later apprehended in the surrounding area."

A social media post from the university and an emergency alert message shared with Channel 13 confirmed the order was in place as of at least 3:03 p.m.

Nevada State University

In a social media post, Nevada State University warned of a "large police presence" from Paradise Hills Drive, near the Kasner Academic Building, Christenson Education Building, and the Village student housing complex.

🔴 WATCH 🔴 Live feed of traffic camera showing police activity in the area

As of 3:43 p.m., the campus community was still being told the shelter in place.

In a statement to Channel 13, a spokesperson for Nevada State University confirmed the lockdown of its Henderson campus:

"At this time, we can confirm University Police Services (UPD) issued a Shelter in Place Emergency Notification for Nevada State University's main campus in Henderson."

We also reached out to the Henderson Police Department and were told the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is acting as the lead agency for this incident. We've reached out to LVMPD's public information office and are awaiting a response as of 3:43 p.m.

Channel 13 journalists are en route to the area as we await further information from local authorities. This report will be updated as we learn more.

On November 12, 2025, at approximately 1:50 p.m., LVMPD dispatch received a report of a victim stating multiple suspects armed with a firearm had taken their vehicle near the 3200 block of Rio Vista Drive in Laughlin, NV. The vehicle took off from the scene and the LVMPD Air Unit was able to locate the vehicle. The suspects exited the vehicle near I-11 and Wagon Wheel and were later apprehended in the surrounding area.

This investigation is still ongoing.