Breaking down the how, when and how much of a long-awaited renovation in Las Vegas' Historic Westside

LAS VEGAS (KTNV — We told you about a new $50 million federal grantthat was awarded to the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority last month. Now, we have more information on how that money will be used.

The Marble Manor Apartments is a low-income apartment community in the Historic Westside of Las Vegas. This area of town has been hoping for revitalization for years, but now new renovations are coming.

I showed 68-year-old Deborah Dodson, who has been living at this apartment for five years, the new housing authority renderings of what the apartment complex will look like in the future. The new renderings put a smile on Dodson's face.

"It’s beautiful, and I would love to see that," said Dodson.

Dodson says she is happy with changes she has seen in the community. She says it seems like crime has gone down in the past five years — plus, she has been able to get changes to her unit to better assist her living style.

Other residents like Devona Johnson tell Channel 13 the current floor plans don't work.

“Yeah, four bedrooms and they want us to share one bathroom," said Johnson, who would like to see "something to make us feel comfortable, not like we’re living the low income life just because we’re low income."

Housing Authority executive director Lewis Jordan says the $50 million will go directly into this new project to rebuild Marble Manor Apartments. As part of this project, crews will demolish the current 235 affordable housing units through five phases.

“We’re going to do this in phases, so the thought that saying all 235 units will go at the same time is not correct. We will do 53, 54 units [at a time]," said Jordan.

After demolishing the units, they will build back new, renovated units — 627 in total. Here's a breakdown of the phases:



Phase 1: 56 units demolished, 138 new units built.

56 units demolished, 138 new units built. Phase 2: 54 units demolished, 120 new units built.

54 units demolished, 120 new units built. Phase 3: 22 units demolished, 103 new units built.

22 units demolished, 103 new units built. Phase 4: 56 units demolished, 160 new units built.

56 units demolished, 160 new units built. Phase 5: 47 units demolished, 106 new units built.

Jordan tells me crews should start work on this project late 2025 or early 2026. The entire project should take seven to eight years after that, so it should be complete between 2032 and 2034.

The units will not just be low-income units, though.

Two-hundred thirty-five low-income units will be built for the current residents, but there will be 254 middle income homes and 138 market rate unrestricted homes.

The majority of the homes will have one to two bedrooms, but there are plans for several units with three, four and even five bedrooms.

Along with the apartment units, shops will also be built in the community.

There is a 7-Eleven and several gas stations around the community with marts, but residents tell Channel 13, they have to drive several miles to go to a grocery store.

The entire project is expected to cost $326 million, with Phase 1 costing $61 million.

Along with the $50 million grant, County CHF Funds will cover $38,750,370, Federal LIHTC Equity will cover $116,651,458 and Perm Debt will cover $59,476,904. These are the funds that will cover the majority of this project.

The housing authority has a full breakdown of all the money used to cover the project.

Permanent Funding Sources by aroberts.news on Scribd

As crews demolish the old units, the housing authority tells Channel 13 they will find temporary housing for everyone. Everybody will have the ability to move back in if they choose without their rent changing.

“The folks who are here now, as long as their income does not change, what they pay will not change," said Jordan.

Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II also met with Channel 13 and says these funds will not only help the community with building better apartment units, but will also help the well-being and mindset of the people living there.

McCurdy says this community has been overlooked and underserved for too long, and this money will help turn that around.

Dodson and Johnson say they do feel overlooked, but they hope these improvements will give them the mindset change they need and a look to the future.

“A better feeling about where you’re living and a better feeling about your community," Dodson said.

This is not the only project happening in the Historic Westside. The HUNDRED Plan is designed to revitalize the community. Jordan also tells Channel 13 there is a grant helping people in the community learn skills necessary to get better jobs in the future.

