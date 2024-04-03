Three community leaders featured in new Historic Westside mural

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Community leaders are being honored and recognized in a new mural in the Historic Westside.

It's called "Architects of Community" and was created by artists Mario Smith and Courtney Haywood. You can see their work at the West Las Vegas Arts Center.

The 214-foot-long mural honors three special people:



Helen Toland - the first African American female principal hired by the Clark County School District at Kit Carson Elementary School in 1965

City of Las Vegas

- the first African American female principal hired by the Clark County School District at Kit Carson Elementary School in 1965 Anna Bailey - the first African American showgirl who performed at the Flamingo Hotel & Casino in the 1960s

City of Las Vegas

- the first African American showgirl who performed at the Flamingo Hotel & Casino in the 1960s Herman Moody - one of the first African American police officers to work in Las Vegas

City of Las Vegas

The mural also features African symbols combined with personal symbols to pay tribute to each individual.

"The Historic Westside is the ideal canvas for public art," Mayor Carolyn Goodman said. "This new mural is a colorful celebration of the area's rich history that has played such an important role in the evolution of our city and it beautifully honors three individuals whose exemplary lives and careers helped to advance equality. We are thrilled this mural program continues to grow and expand to give residents a beautiful voice and presence."

Smith is originally from the Bahamas and has displayed his work at the West Las Vegas Arts Center where he also teaches art. Haywood is a native Las Vegas entrepreneur who is involved in many community projects.

The mural is part of the Historic Westside Mural Project, which ties into the city's Historic Urban Neighborhood Design Redevelopment Plan or the HUNDRED Plan.

This is the fifth community mural in the Historic Westside to be funded and unveiled by the Mayor's Fund in the past few years.