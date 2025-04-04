New casino, Cadence Crossing, breaks ground in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — On Thursday, Boyd Gaming broke ground on Cadence Crossing Casino, the new casino that will be replacing Jokers Wild in Henderson, a casino that has been in the community since 1993.

The new casino will be located on Boulder Highway near the master-planned community at Cadence, Cadence Crossing.

It is expected to be a 10,000-square-foot casino with 450 slot machines and several restaurants.

“As we celebrate Boyd’s 50th year in business, we are excited to begin development of our newest entertainment destination in the Las Vegas Valley,” Schutte said. “Cadence Crossing will allow us to better serve the rapidly-growing master-planned community of Cadence – and to further expand our presence in Henderson as the Cadence community continues to grow in the years ahead.”

For more information on the project, you can click here.

