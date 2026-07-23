Boulder City proposes 5% utility rate increase, expected to generate nearly $1.5 million

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — Boulder City residents could soon see an increase in their utility bills if a new proposal goes through.

Boulder City posted on its Facebook page that officials were considering a 5% increase across the board for electric, water, and wastewater utilities each year for three years.

This comes after the FCS Group was contracted by the city to conduct a comprehensive utility financial plan and rate study.

The increase would begin in Fiscal Year 2027 and last through Fiscal Year 2029, increasing each year to generate an estimated $1,458,000 in additional revenue, according to the city.

Here's a breakdown of where that money would go:



The anticipated additional $925,000 from electric utilities would fund future capital projects to support the reliability of the aging electrical distribution system.

The additional $393,00 anticipated from the increase to the water utility would go to correcting the utility's operating fund deficit.

The additional $94,000 from the increased wastewater utility would fund the capital program and future projects.

Anyone who wants to share feedback with officials must submit comments in writing to the city by Aug. 13.

You can do so by using the online comment form, by email to publicworks@bcnv.org, or by writing a letter to the following address:

Public Works and Utilities Department

City of Boulder City

401 California Avenue

Boulder City, NV 89005

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