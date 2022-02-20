Watch
Local News

Actions

Boulder City pilot dies in plane crash in Arizona near Willow Beach

items.[0].image.alt
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
Arizona aircraft crash.PNG
Posted at 8:03 AM, Feb 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-20 11:03:21-05

WHITE HILLS, ARIZ (KTNV) — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reports it is investigating a deadly crash involving an aircraft on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities report a plane crash happened at the Triangle Airpark in White Hills, Ariz., at about 1:30 p.m.

Deputies responded and located a single-engine Cessna with debris scattered at the airpark close to Highway 93.

The sheriff's office reported the pilot and sole occupant of the plane was deceased and identified as 73-year-old Richard Dennis Moynihan, of Boulder City, Nev.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified and officials are continuing their investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH