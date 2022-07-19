Boulder City confirms Hoover Dam 'isolated fire' is extinguished

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — A bushing failure that led to an isolated fire at Hoover Dam was captured by several social media posts at approximately 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Hoover Dam Explosion has been extinguished

Boulder City Fire Department responded to the fire, but the fire was extinguished before they arrived on the scene.

#Hooverdam - the fire was extinguished before Boulder City Fire Department arrived on scene. Bureau of Reclamation/ Hoover Dam will be handling any additional questions. — CityofBoulderCityNV (@BoulderCityNev) July 19, 2022

The Bureau of Reclamation later confirmed that the fire was extinguished by the Hoover Fire Brigade at approximately 10:30 a.m. According to a news release, the explosion was the result of an A5 transformer catching fire.

Additionally, the Bureau said there is no risk to the power grid and power is still being generated from the powerhouse.

Hoover Dam officials have confirmed that tours are still ongoing.

There are no reported injuries to visitors or employees.

According to Doug Hendrix with Reclamation, this incident is called an isolated fire.