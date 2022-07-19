Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Boulder City confirms Hoover Dam 'isolated fire' is extinguished

An explosion has occurred at Hoover Dam, which has been extinguished. No injuries have been reported, but officials say it was the result of an equipment failure.
Explosion at Hoover Dam
AP Stock Photo: Hoover Dam
Posted at 10:32 AM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 18:15:02-04

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — A bushing failure that led to an isolated fire at Hoover Dam was captured by several social media posts at approximately 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Hoover Dam Explosion has been extinguished

Boulder City Fire Department responded to the fire, but the fire was extinguished before they arrived on the scene.

The Bureau of Reclamation later confirmed that the fire was extinguished by the Hoover Fire Brigade at approximately 10:30 a.m. According to a news release, the explosion was the result of an A5 transformer catching fire.

Additionally, the Bureau said there is no risk to the power grid and power is still being generated from the powerhouse.

Hoover Dam officials have confirmed that tours are still ongoing.

There are no reported injuries to visitors or employees.

According to Doug Hendrix with Reclamation, this incident is called an isolated fire.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH