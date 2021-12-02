Body found in parked car in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A body was discovered inside a parked vehicle in North Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon, the city's police department said.

Police were called to investigate at the 2500 block of East Cheyenne Avenue (near Civic Center Drive) at approximately 2 p.m.

Detectives and crime scene investigators responded. According to North Las Vegas Police, they did not find any immediate signs of foul play or indication of homicide.

No additional information was immediately available at the time of this report.

