Watch
Local News

Actions

Body found in parked car in North Las Vegas

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 6:16 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 21:16:07-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A body was discovered inside a parked vehicle in North Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon, the city's police department said.

Police were called to investigate at the 2500 block of East Cheyenne Avenue (near Civic Center Drive) at approximately 2 p.m.

Detectives and crime scene investigators responded. According to North Las Vegas Police, they did not find any immediate signs of foul play or indication of homicide.

No additional information was immediately available at the time of this report.

More local crime reporting:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH