Body found in barrel at Lake Mead will be identified this week, officials say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The identity of the person found in a barrel at Lake Mead in 2022 is expected to be revealed on Thursday.

The Clark County Coroner's Office and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have successfully identified the homicide victim whose remains were found in a barrel at Hemenway Harbor on May 1, 2022, officials announced.

Lowering water levels at Lake Mead were blamed for the barrel resurfacing in 2022. Since then, the identity of the man inside has remained a mystery. Investigators have revealed some clues about who he might be, including photos of his clothing.

ARCHIVE: Former LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer discusses the initial investigation in May 2022

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A press conference is scheduled for Thursday afternoon to share additional information about the investigation, including the identity of the victim.

The news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15 at LVMPD Headquarters. Channel 13 will carry a live feed of the announcement online.

Clark County Coroner Melanie Rouse and LVMPD Homicide Lt. Robert Price are expected to speak, as well as Dr. Jason Beaman of Oklahoma State University's School of Forensic Sciences and Clark County Commission Chairman Michael Naft.

