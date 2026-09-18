Bodies of 2 women missing in Utah jet ski crash found, Henderson man charged

HENDERSON (KTNV) — UPDATE | Sept. 18

The search for two women who went missing after a jet ski crash in Sand Hollow State Park, Utah, has come to a close after their bodies were recovered.

The first woman was discovered by search and rescue crews around 3 p.m. on Sept. 17, and confirmed deceased.

The second was found on Sept. 18 close to 5 p.m.

The Utah Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division shared their condolences to the victims' loved ones.

This incident remains under investigation.

Scripps News Group in Salt Lake City contributed to this report.

ORIGINAL STORY

A man from Henderson faces charges amid the ongoing search for two women missing since a jet ski crash in southern Utah.

Find out the latest in the ongoing search:

Henderson man charged after 2 women go missing in Utah jet ski crash

Police confirmed the arrest of Antonio Omari Lewis, who they say was operating a jet ski at Sand Hollow Reservoir on Tuesday with two women on board when he hit a cross-wave, causing both women to end up in the water.

Lewis has been charged with their deaths and is accused of riding the jet ski while under the influence of alcohol.

Officials noted that neither woman was wearing a life jacket and did not resurface after being thrown into the water.

The two women, one reportedly pregnant with twins, were last seen in the southern part of the reservoir located near Hurricane, Utah. On Thursday the Utah Department of Natural Resources said the body of one missing woman was located. The other is remains unaccounted for.

Through blood and field sobriety tests, park rangers determined Lewis "was impaired to the extent that he could not safely operate a motorized watercraft," documents state.

According to witnesses, Lewis was heard saying "the females were deceased and that he wished to die as well."

Witnesses told police that Lewis didn't want to wear a life jacket "because he felt that he would look like a fool because he worked as a lifeguard." Earlier in the day, Lewis allegedly attempted to use a different rented jet ski, but was denied after refusing to wear a life jacket.

Scripps News Group in Salt Lake City contributed to this report.