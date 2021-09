LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A takeoff was aborted after a Spirit Airlines flight blew a couple of tires on a runway at McCarran Airport.

Video from a passenger showed the flat tires while they were being taken off the plane Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for the airport says the plane also had issues with the brakes.

There were 186 passengers on the flight bound to Pittsburgh, but no injuries were reported.

Spirit says the passengers were moved to another flight on Wednesday.