Blake Shelton's 'Ole Red' location in Las Vegas hosting hiring event in December

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Crews are racing to complete Blake Shelton's 'Ole Red' restaurant and bar on the Las Vegas Strip, which is scheduled to open in January.

"There's nothing like this in Las Vegas. For the country music family, the industry, Nashville to have a home base now in Las Vegas is obviously a big deal for me and I'm going to brag on it," Shelton said. "I want [customers] to leave having found a new favorite artist every time and I want them to realize that we are putting talent in these places that could be the next big thing."

The 27,000-square-foot location is a four-story restaurant, bar, and entertainment venue, which will have 686 seats. The first and second floors will include a dining area and honky-tonk with dance floors. The third floor will have lounge seating and a private event space for groups. The rooftop will be a restaurant by day and rooftop lounge by night.

Anderson Design Studio

Ahead of the grand opening, venue officials are looking to hire staff members and are hosting a Grand Hire event, which is scheduled to start on Monday, Dec. 4 and run through Saturday, Dec. 9. All candidates can receive free parking at Horseshoe with a valid Nevada ID.

Candidates are strongly encouraged to apply online in advance in order to secure an interview time, day, and get more details on where to go. Walk-ins are welcome. For more information and to learn how to apply, you can click here.