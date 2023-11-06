Blake Shelton's 'Ole Red' set to open on the Las Vegas Strip in January

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Blake Shelton's Ole Red restaurant and entertainment venue has officially announced when they're going to open their doors.

Last week, the company announced the Las Vegas location will open in January 2024.

Ole Red is being built in front of Horseshoe Las Vegas at the Grand Bazaar Shops, on the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

According to a press release, the 27,000-square-foot location will be the brand's largest location to date and the first in the western United States.

The four-story restaurant, bar, and entertainment venue will include 686 seats. The first and second floors will include a dining area and honky-tonk with dance floors. The third floor will have lounge seating and a private event space for groups. The rooftop will be a restaurant by day and rooftop lounge by night.

Shelton said he plans to be the first one to take the stage in Las Vegas.

"I don't want anybody singing on this stage before I do," Shelton said. "I want to break it in."

One reason Shelton said he wanted to bring Ole Red to Southern Nevada is because he said there aren't enough country bars in Las Vegas.