Bird flu poses greatest risk to pet birds, not dogs or humans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County officials have placed warning signs around Sunset Park and begun to regularly pressure wash walkways in an attempt to prevent the spread of the highly infectious Avian Flu confirmed in the park Tuesday by the Nevada Department of Wildlife.

Lauren MacLeod, NDOW Urban Wildlife Coordinator, said the disease could potentially spread to mammals including humans, dogs, and cats.

"Although transmission to other animals is pretty low, you want to play it safe," MacLeod said.

NDOW advised leashing dogs and avoiding areas that attract water fowl to minimize the risk of catching the virus.

"The chances of that with just casual exposure is very very low," MacLeod said. "As far as I'm aware, any of the cases that have been confirmed have been among humans have been people that are working directly on poultry farms or raising birds."

At the McKee Ranch Foundation, home to turkeys, ducks, geese, and chickens near South Point Casino, owner Max McKee said he's not concerned for his own health

"I've been a farm boy all my life and I know mother nature has her way," he said.

McKee said he and his wife will be keeping a close eye on the birds that call his little sanctuary home, however, as many of them have lived there since their infancy.

McKee said volunteer help would be crucial to help them spot potentially sick birds so they can get them the help they need in time.

"More eyes, the more you can see, and they always tell her this birds got this and this birds got that," he said. "The moment we see something wrong with them, they get the care."

MacLeod said if anyone notices any birds exhibiting strange behavior or symptoms of a virus, they should contact the Nevada Department of Wildlife or the Nevada Department of Agriculture to help them track the virus's spread.