Biggest Nvidia takeaways from Jensen Huang's CES 2025 keynote

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang unveiled a suite of new products, services and partnerships at CES 2025.

In a packed Las Vegas arena, Huang kicked off the CES this week with his vision for how his companies' products will drive gaming, robotics, personal computing and even self-driving vehicles forward.

Here's a look at the biggest announcements to come out of his appearance.

New graphics cards and AI chips

Going back to its roots in gaming, the chipmaker and AI darling unveiled its GeForce RTX 50 Series desktop and laptop GPUs — its consumer graphics processor units for gamers, creators and developers.

Huang said the GPUs, which use the company’s next-generation artificial intelligence chip Blackwell, can deliver breakthroughs in AI-driven rendering.

“Blackwell, the engine of AI, has arrived for PC gamers, developers and creatives,” Huang said, adding that Blackwell “is the most significant computer graphics innovation since we introduced programmable shading 25 years ago.” Blackwell technology is now in full production, he said.

The flagship RTX 5090 model will be available in January for $1,999. The RTX 5070 will launch later in February for $549

AI models to help with robotics and vehicles

Huang also introduced a series of new AI models — dubbed Cosmos — that can generate cost-efficient photo-realistic video that can then be used to train robots and other automated services.

The open-source model, which works with the Nvidia's Omniverse — a physics simulation tool — to create more realistic video, promises to be much cheaper than traditional forms of gathering training, such as having cars record road experiences or having people teach robots repetitive tasks.

Central to this is Nvidia's new partnership with Japanese automaker Toyota to build its next-generation autonomous vehicles, and its announced partnership with Aurora to power its autonomous shipping trucks.

Nvidia’s DriveOS operating system would power the new cars, which Huang said has the highest standard of safety. “I predict that this will likely be the first multi-trillion dollar robotics industry.”

Aurora, based in Pittsburgh, plans to launch its driverless trucks — with Nvidia's hardware — commercially in April 2025.

And a supercomputer on your desk

And finally, Huang announced Project DIGITS, a $3,000 desktop computer targeted at developers or gen AI enthusiasts who want to experiment with AI models at home.

The machine will launch in May and is powered by the new Blackwell chip. In all, Project DIGITS will allow users to run AI models with up to 200 billion parameters. This means models previously requiring expensive cloud infrastructure to operate can run on your desktop.