Big Wong Restaurant closing next week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another popular restaurant is scheduled to close.

Big Wong Restaurant said due to popular demand, their last day will be Tuesday, May 30 since so many customers "wanted to come over Memorial Day weekend to join us one last time."

The restaurant opened in 2011. In April, the owners said they had made the decision to close so they could retire.

Big Wong is in a strip mall near Spring Mountain Road and Hauck Street. It's just a few doors down from Sweets Raku who announced they were closing last week.

Sweets Raku said they will be closing permanently on June 30 due to "circumstances beyond our control."