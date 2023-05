LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A popular Chinatown dessert shop said they're getting ready to close their doors.

Sweets Raku is off of Spring Mountain Road and Decatur Boulevard. According to several social media posts, Sweets Raku said it will be closing on June 30, 2023 due to "circumstances beyond our control."

The shop has been open since 2013. The owners thanked the community for their support.