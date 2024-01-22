Super Ball hypes visitors and locals at Fashion Show Mall for the big game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On this significant playoff football Sunday, the Vegas "Super Ball" made a stop at the Fashion Show Mall, where fans gathered with excitement building up to Super Bowl LVIII.

The big game is just 21 days away.

Carlos Cardinez, visiting from Seattle with his wife, expressed his anticipation, stating, "It makes me excited for football, for the Super Bowl."

The Super Ball, created exclusively for Las Vegas, has become a dynamic symbol driving excitement as it traverses the valley, creating a buzz everywhere it goes.

Sharing the enthusiasm, Cardinez remarked, "Makes me want to come back. I keep telling my wife, we should probably book our tickets to come back."

Locals and tourists alike seized the opportunity to be part of this spectacle, capturing their moments in front of the massive Super Ball stationed outside Forever 21 at the Fashion Show Mall throughout the day, even braving occasional rain.

Lalaine Tolentino, a Las Vegas local, conveyed her excitement, saying, "It's exciting to, you know, have something this huge come to Vegas."

Tolentino revealed that upon learning about the Super Ball's appearance at the mall on Sunday, she felt compelled to see it, considering it a "little advantage of coming."

Expressing her anticipation for the future, Tolentino shared her hope of watching the Raiders play in the Super Bowl next year, especially after the recent appointment of Antonio Pierce as head coach.

She emphasized the Raiders' significant community involvement, stating, "We live here, we are locals here, the Raiders do a lot of stuff around the city, and they've done stuff at my kid's school, so we are big supporters of that."

For those who missed the Super Ball on Sunday, it is set to make an appearance at the All American Park in the West Valley next Saturday, providing another chance for enthusiasts to engage in the excitement leading up to Super Bowl LVIII.