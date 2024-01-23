Meet Venom: The only Las Vegas contestant for the 2024 Puppy Bowl before Super Bowl LVIII

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Less than a month away from the highly anticipated Super Bowl LVIII, another event is gaining popularity among fans – the Puppy Bowl.

This year, the Nevada SPCA is making a significant contribution as they proudly present a player from Las Vegas who will be on the field during the big game.

Meet Lady Luck, now known as Venom. She's a 7-month-old Poodle mix who has been selected as the sole representative of Las Vegas in the 2024 Puppy Bowl. Described as a "bougie dog," Venom was discovered abandoned at Desert Breeze Park before finding her way to the Nevada SPCA.

"She's definitely a bougie dog," expressed her owner, Dr. Jamie Perkins, emphasizing the unique charm of Venom. After being rescued, she was chosen to participate in the Puppy Bowl, with Animal Planet extending the invitation to the Nevada SPCA.

Dr. Jamie Perkins, CEO of a veterinarian group in the valley, adopted Lady Luck, who has since been given the new Venom name.

Reflecting on the journey from being abandoned to becoming a star in the Puppy Bowl, Dr. Perkins said, "I hope that she's done OK, from living on the streets to living with a veterinarian."

Venom has not only found her forever family but has also become a fashion icon. Dr. Perkins humorously noted that Venom owns more clothes than she does, with an impressive collection of pink dresses.

"I definitely think that there are 40 or 50 pink dresses; I think we have been overrepresented in the pink," joked Dr. Perkins, highlighting the posh lifestyle that Venom enjoys.

To witness her in action and compete for the prize, viewers can tune in on Feb. 11, just before the Super Bowl.