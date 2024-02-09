Las Vegas businesses team up with NFL, New Era for Super Bowl cap patches

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Football League and New Era have teamed up with several local businesses to design new cap patches that will be featured on New Era's limited-edition NFL Origins caps.

According to the NFL, the patches were designed by Feature, Love, Hand & Heart, and Urban Necessities. You can see the designs below.

New Era, NFL

Feature is a boutique that was founded by three Las Vegas residents.

They also give back to the community through their Doing Good Things Foundation.

WATCH: Good Morning Las Vegas' Anjali Patel catches up with Feature owners to talk about new collection

Las Vegas businesses team up with NFL for new product lines

Love, Hand & Heart is a woman-owned wearable art company. The owners designed this cap patch.

New Era, NFL

Good Morning Las Vegas' Anjali Patel caught up with Walanya Vongsvirates, the founder of Love, Hand and Heart.

She called the opportunity to work with the NFL "life-changing".

"I got on the NFL's radar and they really love the unique take I have on art and what I was creating, and they just asked if I wanted to be involved, and I could not say no, of course," she said.

READ MORE: Super Bowl 58 merch collection inspired by Southern Nevada

The last cap patch was designed by Urban Necessities.

New Era, NFL

The companies are part of the NFL Origins program, which is in its third year.

The program highlights designers and local businesses in Super Bowl host cities.

You can learn more about the program here.