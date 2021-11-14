Watch
Biden bill would give local news outlets 'shot in the arm'

Evan Vucci/AP
FILE - Journalists gather outside the White House in Washington on Nov. 4, 2020. President Joe Biden’s $1.85 trillion social spending bill includes a provision that, if it becomes law, would mark the first time the federal government has offered targeted support to local news organizations. The help comes in the form of a payroll tax credit for companies that employ eligible local journalists. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's $1.85 trillion social spending bill includes a provision that, if it becomes law, would mark the first time the federal government has offered targeted support to local news organizations.

The help would come in the form of a payroll tax credit for companies that employ eligible local journalists.

The measure would allow newspaper, digital news outlets and radio and TV stations to claim a tax credit of $25,000 the first year and $15,000 the next four years for up to 1,500 journalists.

It's a response to a growing alarm that the elimination of newsroom jobs is leaving communities without access to critical information.

