Bent Inn closing due to financial issues caused by pending lawsuits

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Bent Inn, which has been open for less than a year, is closing its doors.

Last week, the owners announced they would be shutting down due to financial issues caused by several pending lawsuits.

ADJ Contracting & Development claims that Escape Resorts still owes them about $916,000 plus interest for work they did on the property, according to court documents.

However, attorneys for Escape Resorts dispute that claim saying the lien filed by ADJ is "nothing short of frivolous and recorded in bad faith."

"Knowing that [Escape Resorts] is in a precarious position with its lender, ADJ is attempting to use its lien as leverage to absolve itself of any liability for its defective work and failure to complete the Project on time," court records state.

The 33-room boutique hotel and micropub is located at 207 North 11 Street, which is near North Maryland Parkway and Stewart Avenue.

According to parent company Escape Resorts, this was the first adults-only gay, locally-owned and operated boutique hotel and gastropub downtown.