Watch
Local News

Actions

Beijing on alert after COVID-19 cases discovered in school

Virus Outbreak China
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
People register for COVID-19 tests at a coronavirus testing facility in Beijing, Saturday, April 23, 2022. Beijing is on alert after 10 middle school students tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, in what city officials said was an initial round of testing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Virus Outbreak China
Posted at 4:44 PM, Apr 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-23 19:44:45-04

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing is on alert after 10 middle school students tested positive for COVID-19, in what city officials say was an initial round of testing.

City officials suspended classes in the school for a week following the positive test results on Friday.

The Chinese capital also reported four other confirmed cases that were counted separately.

Mainland China reported 24,326 new infections on Saturday, with the vast majority of them asymptomatic cases in Shanghai, where enforcement of a strict “zero-COVID” policy has drawn global attention.

China has doubled down on the approach even in face of the highly transmissible omicron variant.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH