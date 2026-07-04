LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Though we're seeing triple digits ahead of 4th of July weekend, Las Vegas saw some very different weather 51 years ago, according to the National Weather Service.

WATCH | The July flood that rocked Las Vegas in 1975

Before the heat: The July flood that rocked Las Vegas in 1975

It took just over three inches of rain to cause what was known in 1975 as the "Caesars Palace Flood," which flooded out the property's parking lot on July 3 back then.

National Weather Service

The flood caused significant damage, damaging up to 700 vehicles and killing two people. It affected those in North Las Vegas and near the east side of the valley.

The total cost of repairs reached well over $4.5 million in 1970s dollars, the National Weather Service shared.