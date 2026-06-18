Beaver Dam State Park reopens as Grapevine wildfire nears total containment

UPDATE | July 6, 8:55 a.m.

Beaver Dam State Park reopened early this morning. This news comes as the Grapevine Fire nears total containment, according to officials.

The Grapevine Fire remains 95% contained at approximately 26,464 acres. No current threats to containment lines. The focus has shifted to suppression repair.

The Grapevine Fire remains 95% contained at approximately 26,464 acres. Containment lines will be patrolled and monitored over the next several operational periods. No current threats to containment lines. The focus has shifted to suppression repair.

UPDATE | July 4, 1:06 p.m.

We've received new information about the fires affecting Lincoln County on Saturday.

According to the BLM, the Parsnip Peak fire has reached 50% containment, and sits at 2,264 acres.

The Grapevine, Kane Springs, and Dry Canyon fire all are at 95% containment.

Eagle Valley Reservoir is also open to the public for the holiday weekend as 156 personnel members across various agencies respond to the blazes.

The BLM reminds the public to stay fire safe this Fourth of July weekend. Ways to do so include:



Securing trailer chains to prevent sparks

Never leaving campfires unattended

Avoid parking vehicles on dry grass

Following all fire restrictions in place

UPDATE | June 29, 8:51 a.m.

The Grapevine Fire is estimated at 26,464 acres and 6% contained.

Crews have established completed fireline along the southwest portion of the fire and continue to strengthen containment features across the incident.

Beaver Dam State Park remains closed until further notice due to fire activity associated with the Grapevine Fire.

Eagle Valley Reservoir is closed to boating until further notice due to fire suppression activity.

The Kane Springs Fire is now 75% contained and sits at 17,042 acres.

The Kane Springs Fire remains stable, with fire activity limited to creeping and smoldering within the interior of the fire. Heat is confined to isolated pockets of heavier fuels and residual hotspots.

The Parsnip Peak Fire, 18 miles northwest of Pioche, is estimated at 2,500 acres and is 0% contained.

The fire continues to challenge firefighters with extreme fire behavior and rugged terrain.

On Sunday, flames spread through tree canopies and made wind-driven runs as critically dry pinyon and juniper woodlands produced embers that traveled long distances, igniting new spot fires ahead of the main fire.

The steep, rugged terrain limits access for firefighters and heavy equipment, making suppression efforts especially challenging.

The Dry Canyon Fire, which sits 14 miles east of Pioche, is currently estimated at 1,705 acres and 10% contained.

Fire activity was minimal Sunday, with the fire slowly creeping through vegetation and smoldering in heavier fuels.

Crews will continue securing fire lines on Monday and conducting mop-up operations to extinguish remaining heat near containment lines.

UPDATE | June 27, 2026, 12:42 p.m.

Two new fires near Pioche have been reported as of Friday, June 26 by the BLM.

The Dry Canyon Fire, which sits 14 miles east of Pioche, is currently estimated at 1,500 acres as winds fan the fire north.

The Parsnip Peak Fire, 18 miles northwest of Pioche, is estimated at 300 acres and is spreading north and east due to windy conditions.

Both these fires are 0% contained.

The Kane Springs Fire is still only 50% contained, with fire activity reported as minimal as crews continue their efforts to extinguish it.

At this time, Beaver Dam State Park and the boat ramps at Eagle Valley Reservoir (Spring Valley State Parks) are closed off.

Channel 13 has been notified by Grapevine Fire Information that the Grapevine Fire remains 0% contained, and has now reached approximately 26,203 acres.

The Bunker Pass and Mud Springs areas are expected to see active fire behavior as a result of this event as firefighters continue to battle the blaze.

UPDATE | June 26, 8:21 a.m.

According to the BLM, the Grapevine Fire is estimated at 24,047 acres and remains 0% contained.

Active fire behavior is expected to persist along the eastern portion of the fire due to high winds and low relative humidity, with these conditions forecast to continue through Saturday evening.

Aviation support for firefighters may be limited Friday and Saturday due to the increased winds and low visibility that is associated with the Red Flag Warning issued for the fire and surrounding areas.

Infrared mapping detected no new fire growth overnight, and crews continue working in heavier interior fuels to extinguish remaining hotspots and reduce residual heat.

As suppression objectives are met, resources are beginning to transition off the incident while firefighters remain prepared for Red Flag Warning conditions and potential initial attack response across the district.

The Kane Springs Fire is estimated at 17,042 acres and is now 50% contained. Firefighters made significant progress during the last operational period by completing containment line connections across all three divisions,

Beaver Dam State Park remains closed until further notice due to fire activity associated with the Grapevine Fire.

UPDATE | June 25, 11:42 a.m.

Two wildfires in Lincoln County have burned for a week now, and one of them is still 0% contained.

According to the BLM, the Kane Springs Fire is currently 45% contained and estimated at 17,042 acres.

Firefighters continue making steady progress around the fire perimeter, with crews nearing completion of a continuous containment line around the incident.

Gusty outflow winds associated with nearby thunderstorms tested existing containment lines yesterday, according to the BLM, while increased relative humidity, cloud cover, and light precipitation moderated fire behavior across the incident. Firefighters observed only minimal fire growth of approximately six acres.

However, the Grapevine Fire has grown to 23,818 acres and remains 0% contained.

Crews are reinforcing and expanding containment lines established during recent strategic firing operations while utilizing hand crews, dozers, and existing road systems to strengthen control features along the western and northern portions of the fire.

A Structure Protection Group has also been established near Barclay, where firefighters are reducing hazardous fuels, staging water-handling equipment, improving access routes, and preparing the area should fire activity move farther north.

Beaver Dam State Park remains closed until further notice due to fire activity associated with the Grapevine Fire. The closure is in place to protect public and firefighter safety.

UPDATE | June 24, 12:03 p.m.

According to the BLM, the Kane Springs Fire is currently 40% contained and estimated at 17,036 acres.

Firefighters continue making progress along the western and northern portions of the fire, where crews are engaging remaining pockets of heat as the fire moves into more favorable terrain and lighter fuels.

Recent precipitation across the incident has moderated fire behavior and increased opportunities for crews to secure additional portions of the perimeter.

The Grapevine Fire is still 0% contained, burning an estimated 18,500 acres.

At 6 a.m. Wednesday, command of the incident transitioned to Nevada Type 3 Incident Management Team 4, which will oversee ongoing suppression operations and support resources assigned to the fire.

Firefighters will continue securing and improving control features established during recent burnout operations, improve access routes, utilize heavy equipment where appropriate, and assess opportunities for direct suppression with aviation support where terrain and weather conditions allow.

UPDATE | June 23, 12 p.m.

According to the BLM, the Kane Springs Fire is currently 40% contained and sits at an estimated 16,104 acres.

Fire activity has moderated as the fire moves from heavier fuels into lighter vegetation and more favorable terrain, allowing crews additional opportunities for direct attack.

The Grapevine Fire is still 0% contained and has grown to an estimated 16,176 acres.

Fire activity increased yesterday in the northeastern portion of the fire. Firefighters are continuing to hold and strengthen those completed burn areas today while completing additional firing operations where conditions allow.

A Type 3 Incident Management Team has been ordered for the Grapevine Fire and will assume command of the incident tomorrow morning. Incoming personnel are currently shadowing operations and participating in transition briefings to ensure continuity of suppression efforts.

Fire managers are monitoring the potential for isolated thunderstorms in the coming days. While little precipitation is anticipated, gusty and erratic outflow winds associated with thunderstorms could influence fire activity and test containment lines.

UPDATE | June 22, 11:16 a.m.

On Monday, Channel 13 received updates from a BLM spokesperson on the wildfires burning in Lincoln County.

According to the BLM, the Kane Springs Fire is currently 20% contained, and sits at an estimated 14,915 acres.

The Grapevine Fire is still 0% contained, and has grown to an estimated 13,196 acres.

Steep terrain, dry vegetation, and afternoon winds remain significant challenges to containment efforts, according to BLM officials.

There are currently no evacuations associated with either fire. Residents and travelers are encouraged to remain aware of changing fire conditions and exercise caution while recreating or traveling in the area.

UPDATE | June 20, 12:37 p.m.

On Saturday, Channel 13 received updates from a BLM spokesperson on the wildfires burning in Lincoln County this week.

According to the BLM, the Kane Springs Fire is currently 10% contained, and sits at an estimated 11,439 acres.

The Grapevine Fire is still 0% contained, and has grown to an estimated 8,876 acres.

No evacuations are in place, but the BLM advises avoiding activities that could instigate fires.

ORIGINAL STORY

Firefighters are battling two wildfires just south of Caliente.

The Kane Springs Fire is roughly 17 miles southwest of Caliente and is consuming roughly 6,909 acres.

The Grapevine Fire is roughly 10 miles southeast of Caliente in the Clover Mountain Wilderness area, consuming roughly 5,068 acres.

Both fires were caused by lightning and are 0% contained, according to officials.

The Grapevine Fire is exhibiting extreme fire behavior, officials noted.

This comes as much of Southern Nevada is under a Red Flag Warning for Friday, meaning a combination of strong winds, low humidity and high temperatures are coming together to create critical fire weather conditions.

This Red Flag Warning was issued today and will be "in effect June 19, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.," according to a BLM spokesperson. The public is advised to stay away from fire areas so firefighters can continue their suppression efforts.