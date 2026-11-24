LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A dog whose story touched the hearts of people across the Las Vegas valley has got his happy ending.

Beau the golden retriever has finally gone home to a forever family.

You may remember Beau's story, which Channel 13 reporter Vanessa Gongora shared earlier this month:

Justice for Beau: Golden retriever recovering after severe abuse

Rescuers say Beau was left for dead in a vacant Las Vegas home and found with severe injuries. But after two weeks of care at Centennial Hills Animal Hospital, he is healing.

His new family visited him every step of the way, and now, they get to bring their boy home.

"They visited him regularly, FaceTimed with him, and made sure he knew that his family was already waiting for him," Retriever Rescue Las Vegas shared in a social media post. "They brought dinners, gifts, and even homemade catered meals to the hospital staff to thank them for loving their boy!"

Meanwhile, Las Vegas police are still looking for the person who abused him.

John Waudby, founder of Nevada Animal Advocates, was instrumental in helping pass Reba's Law, which increases penalties for severe animal cruelty in Nevada. Waudby has since launched a "Justice for Beau" petition calling on the Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson to pursue the strongest charges.

"Talking about Reba's Law, this is a great case for that. You know, this was willful intent to do harm or potentially kill him, and you know, that person needs to be held accountable," said Ben Jenkins, lead volunteer at Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas. "As far as we know, the investigation is still ongoing. So hopefully, Metro and Animal Control will be able to find that and we can prosecute them."

While Beau's case may not have seen justice just yet, Retriever Rescue says his adoption shows that love and time can heal many wounds.

"Today is about a dog who was abandoned and left to suffer, yet somehow never stopped believing in the goodness of people," the organization wrote. "Today is about a family who saw his broken body and fell in love with his beautiful soul."

