LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Beau, a 3 to 4-year-old golden retriever is receiving extensive continued treatment at Centennial Hills Animal Hospital after being left for dead in a vacant Las Vegas home, suffering for weeks.

WATCH | Golden retriever recovering after severe abuse

Justice for Beau: Golden retriever recovering after severe abuse

According to Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas, the organization now taking care of Beau, his back legs had severe, necrotic wounds, some exposing bone. A rubber band had reportedly been tied around his testicles, causing extensive tissue death. There are also concerns that Beau was subjected to other physical abuse.

RETRIEVER RESCUE OF LAS VEGAS

He made it out alive thanks to Animal Protection Services who rescued him and took him to The Animal Foundation where emergency surgery was provided.

"Now he is here at our favorite vet, Centennial Hills Animal Hospital, getting his wound care and some pain management done until he can go to a foster or a foster with intent to adopt," said Ben Jenkins, lead volunteer at Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas

Dr. Tien Hoang, Centennial Hills Animal Hospital Associate Veterinarian, says Beau is now in a much better spot.

"I think our outlook is looking in a better outlook right now. So I think things are progressing the way that we want it to be, but other than that, all the other wounds like the incision site from the neutering is healing well as well. So, no discharge or anything like that," Dr. Hoang said.

Even after all the trauma and suffering Beau was put through, you couldn't tell — because he's such a happy boy.

RETRIEVER RESCUE OF LAS VEGAS

"Since Beau has been here, he's been really good with us, always having a smile and always excited to go out on a walk with us," Dr. Hoang said. "I feel like Beau is happy to be here and just having all this attention on Beau, I feel like it makes Beau lot more happier here."

Animal control is actively investigating who did this to Beau.

John Waudby, founder of Nevada Animal Advocates, was instrumental in helping pass Reba's Law, which increases penalties for severe animal cruelty in Nevada. Waudby has now launched a "Justice for Beau" petition calling on the Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson to pursue the strongest charges.

"Reba's law strengthened the penalties for animal abuse, animal cruelty, it raised the penalties for cruelty and torture to a class D felony with a prison term of one to four years. If the animal dies as a result of said torture, it enhances it to a class B felony, and now the person is eligible for one to six years in prison," Waudby explained. "Stop handing out plea deals like they're Halloween candy. This is why this kind of crap happens in our neighborhood on almost a daily basis."

Jenkins agrees.

"Talking about Reba's law, this is a great case for that. You know, this was willful intent to do harm or potentially kill him, and you know, that person needs to be held accountable," Jenkins said. "As far as we know, the investigation is still ongoing. So hopefully, Metro and Animal control will be able to find that and we can prosecute them."

The Animal Foundation's CARE Fund has generously committed $1,500 toward Beau's medical care, but Jenkins says his ongoing treatment is expected to cost substantially more, at least $1,000 a week.

If you would like to lend a helping hand, you can go to Centennial Hills Animal Hospital and donate to Beau's account or to Retriever Rescue Las Vegas.

If you have information on Beau's case, please contact law enforcement.