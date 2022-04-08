Bay Area visitors distance themselves from Oakland mayor's anti-Las Vegas remarks

Before you talk about Southern Nevada, take note — we are Vegas Strong.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf is doubling down after calling the Las Vegas desert "gross" yesterday. Hours after the initial interview with our sister station, ABC 7 in San Francisco, she said she did not apologize and that the city has some "tacky" architecture.

"How could we be gross?" asked Las Vegas resident Rudy Veneges. "I mean, it's the entertainment capital of the world. It's beautiful here."

Schaaf took aim at the valley while discussing the future of the Oakland Athletics. Las Vegas is one of the team's top choices if they move from Oakland, and both cities are competing for stadium projects that would house the A's.

"I absolutely don't know what she's talking about," said Sidney, who also lives in Las Vegas. "Maybe she needs to come here and tell us what she's talking about."

"I love the architecture here, it's perfect," she added. Sidney points to interesting buildings like the Cleveland Clinic as architectural gems in the valley. "I just adore the Cleveland Clinic, I'm just amazed who could come up with something like that and put it in Vegas."

Isaac Brekken/ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE — In this photo taken March 17, 2010 architect Frank Gehry's latest creation, the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, is pictured in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

And it's not only Las Vegas residents who disagree with Schaaf — 13 Action News spoke to some people in town from the Bay Area in California who want to make it clear that Schaaf's remarks are not how they feel.

"Being from the Bay Area, we are friendly people," said Dolce Garcia. "We don't claim her!"

"There are bigger things to worry about in Oakland," said visitor Ninveh Hill. "One is the crime, maybe focus on that before talking about other people's town."

Both Garcia and Hill say, wherever the A's go, true fans will follow.

"To knock a city is not right. We are enjoying a beautiful breakfast here and enjoying our time here in Vegas," said Garcia.

