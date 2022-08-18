Watch Now
BARRICADE: SWAT, LVMPD negotiated with person who handled firearm

Sean DeLancey
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that the SWAT negotiating team is on scene of a residence where a person fired a gun.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that the SWAT negotiating team was on scene of a residence where a person fired a gun.

Police said a resident called LVMPD in the 3500 block of Rio Bravo Drive near Boulder Highway.

KTNV was told the person who fired the weapon was in the residence. There were some street closures in the vicinity of the residence according to police.

As of Thursday around 4:15 p.m., police said they have the person in custody, and the scene is now cleared.

