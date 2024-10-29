'Bark to Basics': What you need to know from The Animal Foundation's dog training classes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Animal Foundation has launched training classes for your furry canine friends called “Bark to Basics.”

The shelter said the classes are designed to teach dogs the art of good manners with positive reinforcement.

The basics of the bark

Over the course of five weeks, owners and their dogs will join Animal Foundation trainers for one hour each week.

The cost of the class is $150 per dog. If your dog was adopted from the shelter, you can get 20% off the normal cost.

The shelter said classes are open to all breeds and sizes, but your dog must be at least six months old.

Classes will be held at The Animal Foundation located at 655 North Mojave Road.

November classes are now listed.

For more information on the classes and to book a spot, visit their website here.

What your dog will learn

The Animal Foundation said two certified dog trainers will be guiding the course through essential commands, loose leash walking, and door manners.

By the end of the course, the shelter said dogs will have a strong foundation of good behavior.

Certified dog trainers

The course will be taught by two certified professional dog trainers (CPDT-KA), Andrew Findley and Kaleigh O’Neill.

The Animal Foundation said their trainers use the LIMA (Least Intrusive, Minimally Aversive) technique to ensure training is respectful, gentle, and focused on positive reinforcement.

The LIMA technique is supported by the Association of Professional Dog Trainers (APDT).

Need a pet sitter? It's also important to make sure they're certified, too. Learn more by clicking here. Channel 13's Joe Moeller has covered stories of pet sitters losing dogs that were put into their care. These local stories further emphasize the importance of microchipping and vetting pet sitters to check if they are certified. To learn more about finding a professional pet sitter, Joe met with Alexa Rabini, the creator of Mindful Dog Mom — a one-stop resource for pet sitting in Las Vegas. Here are some tips she shared with us: Alexa Rabini, a certified animal caregiver, shares what to look for in a professional pet sitter

Resources to find certified dog trainers

At Channel 13, we understand the importance of protecting your furry family members.

According to the Certification Council of Professional Dog Trainers (CCPDT), the trainers mentioned in The Animal Foundation’s classes are certified as "Certified Professional Dog Trainer – Knowledge Assessed," or CPDT-KA.

For more resources on finding certified dog trainers and consultants, see the list below:

