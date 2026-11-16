LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bank outage can be frustrating for customers trying to access their accounts, but a Las Vegas cybersecurity expert warns the potential problems may not end when service is restored.

Scammers can take advantage of the confusion surrounding an outage by sending fraudulent texts and emails claiming a customer’s bank account has been affected.

Sean Connery with Orbis Solutions, Inc., a Las Vegas-based cybersecurity firm, said consumers should be especially cautious about messages asking them to click a link to verify their account.

“The biggest cybersecurity risk for the public right now may actually come after the outage,” Connery said. “Criminals watch these events too. They could send a text saying your account was affected, click here to verify your account. Do not click that link.”

Instead, Connery recommends customers independently contact their bank rather than using a link or phone number sent to them in an unsolicited message.

That includes opening the banking app yourself, manually going to the bank’s official website or calling the phone number printed on the back of your credit or debit card.

When I asked Connery why using the number on the card is safer, he said it helps ensure customers are calling a known, legitimate number rather than one provided by a potential scammer.

Connery also warned that criminals are increasingly able to use artificial intelligence and other technology to make scams appear more convincing, including over the phone.

“Calling the number directly on the card, you know you’re calling a known number as opposed to someone giving you a fake number,” Connery said.

What consumers should do during and after a bank outage

If you receive an unexpected message claiming there is a problem with your bank account:



Don’t click links in unsolicited texts or emails

Open your bank’s app yourself instead of using a link someone sends you

Go directly to your bank’s official website by typing the address yourself

Call the number on the back of your credit or debit card if you need to speak with the bank

Be suspicious of messages creating a sense of urgency or asking you to immediately “verify” your account

The takeaway: A bank outage may be technical, but a scam that follows it could cost you real money.

Don’t let the urgency of an outage push you into clicking first and checking later. Go directly to your bank and verify the information yourself.