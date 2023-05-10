Bail set for suspect after stray bullet hits school security officer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man police said is responsible for a campus security officer being shot this week will stay behind bars.

On Wednesday, Judge Rebecca Saxe set bail at $100,000 for 18-year-old Jesse Rios.

Police said that on Monday, Rios was involved in a shooting a few blocks away from Ed Von Tobel Middle School. Investigators said a stray bullet then struck a campus security officer and then to the school going into lockdown while police looked for a possible shooter.

Rios' attorneys said the Sunrise High School student can't afford bail and asked for high-level electronic monitoring.

"I asked him if his mom can afford bail and he said he doesn't believe she can do so since she is the sole provider of the family," she told the court. "I believe some condition can be imposed, which is to not leave the house unless he is going to school."

However, the state disagreed saying Rios is a 'violent and dangerous individual.'

"We have multiple shootings over multiples locations. We have multiple victims. The defendant, in the past, has been arrested for possession of a stolen firearm," the state argued. "Based on the dangerous nature of these charges, the complete disregard for the safety and welfare of others, and the fact there's great risk to harm others, we ask bail be set at $100,000."

The judge agreed with the state and revealed more details about the second incident, which was mentioned by the state.

"One, you are alleged to have chased another car and shot at it multiple times and subsequently laid in wait at an apartment complex for the victims to exit the apartment and shot at them again," Saxe said. "The court also has concerns regarding the fact that you have prior arrests and during the search of your home, officers located four firearms."

Rios is scheduled to be back in court on Monday.