Bail posted at $255k for man accused of drunk driving, killing Henderson family

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Bail stands at $255k for the man suspected of drunk driving and killing a Henderson mother and her two sons, court info shows.

Rebecca Post and children, 5 and 6, were at the intersection of Lake Mead Parkway and Grand Cadence Drive in early January. That's where police say 36-year-old Darryl Smith crashed into the family from behind in a white pickup truck.

An arrest report details that Smith smelled of wine and cough syrup.

If bail is posted, court records show that he would be put on electronic monitoring and drug use, including cough syrup. He would not be permitted to drive.

His preliminary hearing is set for April 17, 2024.