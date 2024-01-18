Watch Now
Bail posted at $255k for man accused of drunk driving, killing Henderson family

Darryl Smith
Henderson Police Department
Henderson Police say Darryl Smith was arrested for three counts of DUI resulting in death and one count of reckless driving after a crash that killed a 38-year-old woman and her two young sons on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.
Darryl Smith
Posted at 7:57 PM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 22:57:56-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Bail stands at $255k for the man suspected of drunk driving and killing a Henderson mother and her two sons, court info shows.

Rebecca Post and children, 5 and 6, were at the intersection of Lake Mead Parkway and Grand Cadence Drive in early January. That's where police say 36-year-old Darryl Smith crashed into the family from behind in a white pickup truck.

An arrest report details that Smith smelled of wine and cough syrup.

REPORT: Driver accused of killing Henderson mother and 2 kids told police he drank 'wine and cough syrup'

If bail is posted, court records show that he would be put on electronic monitoring and drug use, including cough syrup. He would not be permitted to drive.

His preliminary hearing is set for April 17, 2024.

