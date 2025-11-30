Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Badges and Bows Toy Drive returns to collect holiday gifts for Las Vegas children in need

The Restoration and Recovery Foundation partners with Nevada Department of Corrections to bring holiday cheer to local families
The Badges and Bows Toy Drive returns to Las Vegas, collecting unwrapped toys and gifts for children in need through community partnerships.
KTNV
The Badges and Bows Toy Drive returns to Las Vegas, collecting unwrapped toys and gifts for children in need through community partnerships.
The Badges and Bows Toy Drive returns to Las Vegas, collecting unwrapped toys and gifts for children in need through community partnerships.
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Badges and Bows Toy Drive is back, bringing holiday cheer to children in need across the Las Vegas valley.

The Restoration and Recovery Foundation has partnered with the Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) to collect toys for local families during the holiday season. The drive accepts unwrapped toys, educational games, clothing, books and other items that can brighten a child's holiday.

"Last year we didn't empty the bus until the second day. This year was three hours. It's just amazing," said Marivelle Nunez, founder of the Restoration and Recovery Foundation. "We're floored. We're so grateful because this is the year that our community is most in need and our children are most in need. So to have this kind of giving today really lets us know that there's love in the air, that there's compassion in the air for the crisis that we're in now with our low to moderate income families."

The event gives community members the opportunity to make a direct impact on local children's lives during the holidays. Organizers say the response has been overwhelming, with plenty of holiday spirit already evident among participants.

"I'm just elated right now. I'm so grateful. I can't wait to see the children smile," Nunez said."I can't wait to see our officers passing out those gifts to our community. It means a lot and it's it's all about restoring the public's trust."

For those who missed today's collection event, there's another opportunity Sunday, Nov. 30. The toy drive will continue at the Walmart and Sam's Club locations in Centennial Hills from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The partnership between the foundation and NDOC demonstrates how community organizations can work together to support families during the holiday season.

Submit a news tip to Channel 13 KTNV

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team