Badges and Bows Toy Drive returns to collect holiday gifts for Las Vegas children in need

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Badges and Bows Toy Drive is back, bringing holiday cheer to children in need across the Las Vegas valley.

The Restoration and Recovery Foundation has partnered with the Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) to collect toys for local families during the holiday season. The drive accepts unwrapped toys, educational games, clothing, books and other items that can brighten a child's holiday.

"Last year we didn't empty the bus until the second day. This year was three hours. It's just amazing," said Marivelle Nunez, founder of the Restoration and Recovery Foundation. "We're floored. We're so grateful because this is the year that our community is most in need and our children are most in need. So to have this kind of giving today really lets us know that there's love in the air, that there's compassion in the air for the crisis that we're in now with our low to moderate income families."

The event gives community members the opportunity to make a direct impact on local children's lives during the holidays. Organizers say the response has been overwhelming, with plenty of holiday spirit already evident among participants.

"I'm just elated right now. I'm so grateful. I can't wait to see the children smile," Nunez said."I can't wait to see our officers passing out those gifts to our community. It means a lot and it's it's all about restoring the public's trust."

For those who missed today's collection event, there's another opportunity Sunday, Nov. 30. The toy drive will continue at the Walmart and Sam's Club locations in Centennial Hills from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The partnership between the foundation and NDOC demonstrates how community organizations can work together to support families during the holiday season.