Backstreet Boy's Nick Carter files counterclaim against third accuser

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pop star Nick Carter has filed a counterclaim against a third woman who accused him of rape.

In August, a Pennsylvania woman, only identified by the initials A.R., filed a lawsuit in Clark County claiming that in August 2003, Carter raped her in the cabin of a yacht in Florida when she was 15 years old. She claims she was drunk at the time and the he told her to keep the incident a secret.

At least two other women have come forward with similar claims. In December, Shannon Ruth filed a complaint in Clark County alleging Carter sexually abused her on a tour bus when she was 17. The Los Angeles District Attorney's office declined the case in 2018. Back in 2017, singer Melissa Schuman accused him of raping her in 2002, when she was 18.

The new documents are a counterclaim against A.R., while Carter has already filed counterclaims against Ruth and Schuman. Carter has never faced criminal charges related to any of these cases, has repeatedly denied the claims, and said the women are trying to extort money from him.

"Protecting one's reputation and name by calling a liar a liar is not victim blaming or bullying," documents filed by Carter's attorneys in January read in part. "It is simply telling the truth."

According to the counterclaim, Carter's attorneys claim the three women, as well as Schuman's father, worked together in a conspiracy against the Backstreet Boys' singer. For example, they claim the women moved to Las Vegas, where Carter lives, for the purpose of filing lawsuits against him.

"This conspiracy even led to Schuman and Ruth relocating cities to Las Vegas, Nevada for the purpose of forum-shopping for this lawsuit," the documents state. "Public records reveal that Ruth moved to Las Vegas on May 30, 2020 - the exact day Schuman made a Facebook post that her family had also relocated to Las Vegas."

Documents state that A.R. filing a lawsuit against Carter led to him losing at least $2.35 million in business deals. That included a Backstreet Boys Christmas special and appearance on Good Morning America, an endorsement deal with MeUndies, an endorsement deal with VRBO, and an endorsement deal with Roblox, which were all canceled in the days following the lawsuit being filed.

The new counterclaim states Carter is asking for damages of no less than $2.35 million, for emotional distress damages, punitive damages, and attorney fees. According to District Court records, a jury trial for the case against Ruth had been scheduled for January 2025 while a court date hasn't been set for Carter's counterclaim against A.R.