Valley families spend last days of summer vacation outdoors and having fun

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The start of the school year is just around the corner, and many valley families are soaking up the last few days of fun before going back to class on Monday.

Many of them took advantage of the nice weather Saturday to spend it outdoors with their kiddos.

"It's a nice day out and we are just having fun," said Nocholas Valdez, who took his son to Basking Park. "He loves the water, he loves it and I want him to enjoy the day."

Valdez said he had been bringing his son to Baskin Park at least once a week throughout the summer, and his son loved it so much that he wanted to spend the day at the splash park one last time before going to school.

​"He's loving it and I'm loving it seeing him play like this," Valdez said.

​His only child will be starting kindergarten Monday and said he's nervous about the transition.

​"It's a little scary but we are getting through it together," said Valdez. "All the shopping is done. We are set to go for the rest of the school year."

​Meantime, other families decided to spend the day with their kids playing soccer at the park.

"We came for some fresh air and to keep him busy," said Jose Armenta, who was playing soccer with his son. ​ "He's an athlete and we try to keep him busy and have fun with him."​

Armenta said they recently moved to Las Vegas from Mexico and said it will be their son's first year attending an American school.

​"We want a new opportunity for our son. We want him to have a good education.," said Leticia Barraza.

They said their son, Dilan, is eager to make new friends and learn new subjects at school.

​"Happy to learn a new language," Dilan said.

