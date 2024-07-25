'I feel safe now': Dads in Schools program seeks more volunteers to curb school violence

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the start of the school year gets closer, the violence prevention program Dads in Schools is looking for more volunteers.

“If I can get at least 146 new volunteers for the school year, at least one more volunteer per school, I would be thrilled,” said Dads in Schools founder Pastor Troy Martinez.

The program is designed to curb violence by the sheer presence of extra adults on campus by placing volunteers in different elementary, middle and high schools within the Clark County School District.

“We entered into the district at a time when fear was at an all-time high, both with the students and the staff. What we’ve seen is the schools that have had significant problems in the past, we’ve seen attendance go up, we’ve seen fights and incidents go down, we’ve had teachers and staff come up to us and say, ‘I feel safe now,’ and sometimes their spouses thank us because they know that their loved one is at least feeling safer at school.”

The program also provides students who qualify with mentorships and help if they get in trouble.

“The Restorative Nevada component with Dads in Schools meets regularly with the student. It can be once a week, several times a week, initially, especially if there's a concern there might be further violence or issues and then as they fulfill their contracts, we're able to pull back and maybe meet every two weeks. There has to be a continuum of care,” Martinez said.

Rising junior, Alejandro Robles, was one of the students who graduated from the program.

He said he got into a one-off fight his sophomore year but quickly learned that fight could lead to criminal charges.

“It had me thinking a lot because I knew I wanted to be somebody in the future,” he said.

"Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department actually contacted us and said, 'I feel like Alejandro could use an opportunity,' and see if he's willing to accept these resources," Martinez said.

He said his program takes work.

Students have to sign contracts agreeing to go to class, keep their grades up and stay out of trouble.

“The case management is very intense. They visit the home. They visit the parents. They talk to the siblings. They have regular sessions with the student,” he said.

The program’s importance led to a surprise from Jeff Strine, one of its supporters.

He’s the chief advancement officer for the United States Law Enforcement Foundation.

“He's a great kid with a great heart. He knows he shouldn't have been in that altercation, whatever it was, and he's grateful,” Strine said.

That’s why he presented Robles with a $500 check.

“Honestly, I'm just grateful, I'm thankful, and I'm blessed,” Robles said.

Pastor Martinez said he’s just one example of how the program helps reduce the school-to-prison pipeline.

Click here if you'd like to sign up to volunteer.

You don't have to be a dad, but you do have to pass a background check and go through training.