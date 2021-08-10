How the 1st day back to school went for Clark County School District

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pencils, or in this case Chromebooks, at the ready. School is in session. Kids all over the Clark County School District flooded school halls, their backpacks stuffed with supplies and headed into the classrooms. A sight that many hadn’t seen in over a year.

Shadow Ridge High School senior track star Bella shared that it's much easier to be back.

"It’s so much easier to communicate with my teachers. For some reason emailing was so difficult for me. My email would be flooded and assignments would be due and I wouldn’t know. Then my teacher wouldn’t answer my emails. It was a big mess and my grades were suffering."

The 2021-2022 school year is a lot different than in past years. Masks, social distancing and COVID vaccinations were not a part of the conversation in 2019.

"I’m just grateful that we’re back, even with the mask. It’s annoying but if we’re back I’ll take what I can get," says Bella

E-hallway passes and socially distanced lunches are new for students and something they have to get used to. Elementary schools are recommending kids sit in the cafeteria with the same people they sit next to in the classroom. Secondary students are recommended to eat lunch outside when able.

"It has worked as we intended. Our processes are working," says Dr. Monica Cortez, the assistant superintendent for the Student Services Division

Jerome Mack Middle School principal Roxanne James says, "Where there are humans involved there is always going to be hiccups and that’s okay. We plan for that kind of flexibility. Basically it is getting kids where they need to be and making sure the parents understand that we got them and it’s okay. That’s how we started our day."

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jara says this is not the year to win perfect attendance. If your child is sick or exposed keep them home and get tested.

