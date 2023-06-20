'Awakening' performances set to resume after being 'restaged and reimagined'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wynn Resorts is ready to once again give visitors an "Awakening".

The show is scheduled to return to the stage starting on June 30.

It was temporarily paused back in April. At the time, casino officials said the period was "to make the show consistent with the resort's commitment to excellence and quality."

On Tuesday, Wynn officials said the show has been "restaged and reimagined" to include new acrobatics, soaring aerialists, and choreography. That choreography was creating by Mandy Moore who has also worked on shows like La La Land, Dancing With The Stars, and Taylor Swift.

Additionally, the show will include new couture costumes, comedic moments, stunning puppetry, and "grand illusion."

Tickets are on sale now for the new performances. They start at $99.