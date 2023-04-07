Wynn Las Vegas show, Awakening, taking extended pause for reimagining

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you want to see Wynn Las Vegas's show, Awakening, anytime soon, you may want to buy tickets that are currently available.

According to the casino's website, the show is about a quest that follows a hero and her two companions as they, "seek to restore beauty and love to the world."

The show involves a combination of choreography, technology, fantastic creatures, and a custom system designed for the score.

Beginning April 17, the show will temporarily pause their performances for an "extended rehearsal period."

According to Jesse Williams, the manager of public relations with Wynn Las Vegas and Encore, this period is to make the show consistent with the resort's commitment to excellence and quality.

"Wynn Las Vegas is committed to bringing a superior vision of Awakening to audiences," the statement said.

The show is said to resume their performances at the conclusion of the extended period.