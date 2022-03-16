Avoiding a motorcycle crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We’ve all seen or heard a motorcycle zooming down a road or highway. And a lot of us have had the thought: what if they crash? There are things you can do to make sure that doesn’t happen.

"When I put my helmet on and I snap the strap, that’s a light switch in my head clicks. I’m getting ready to ride a motorcycle. This is dangerous. Nothing else matters in the world. When you’re riding a motorcycle, you can’t think about anything else besides what you’re doing on this bike," says Harley-Davidson rider instructor manager and former metro officer Steve Ritchey.

Lack of focus, with a big part of that being speed, is the number one thing that causes a crash.

"These motorcycles do one thing really well. They accelerate really fast. To put it in perspective: at 60 mph, you’re traveling about 88 feet in 1 second. 88 feet is going through the intersection between Sahara and Rainbow. Just in that little bit of time if you take your eyes off the roadway, an accident can happen," Ritchey explained.

Another danger for riders on the road is going out their comfort zone.

Ritchey said: "Everyone has a different skill level of riding motorcycles. Maybe you’re a newer rider and trying to keep up with friends. What we always say is ride your own ride. Meaning you are responsible for our own safety on a motorcycle."

There is no room or time for irresponsible riding. You may have seen motorcyclist weaving in and out of traffic. This is called splitting traffic and it is not legal in Nevada.

"It takes 1 second for someone to open their car door to throw out their old coffee that they had in the morning that is now cold, to have a crash," Ritchey says.

Have a plan before you start the engine.

"All the crashes I’ve seen have been interaction crashes. There is always more than one thing that causes a crash," explained Ritchey.

Make sure to check your bike over to see if everything is working properly and wear proper gear.

"You only have to go to the burn unit down at UMC Trauma one time and watch the nurses scrub an open wound. Just once, and you will never ever ride without proper gear again," expressed Ritchey.

If you want to go fast, there is a time and place to do so. That’s the track where all proper safety measures are in place. As car drivers it’s also important to treat motorcyclists with care and share the road.

Ritchey urges: "If we make it a priority in our life to drive well, then everybody wins in this situation."

Now if you want to learn how to ride a motorcycle safely Ritchey has a few tips.

"Harley-Davidson had a slogan that said “Socially distancing since 1903.” So getting outside! We had a lot of people during the pandemic say “hey I watched a YouTube video and now I think I want to ride a motorcycle.”

Just in 2021: "In 2021, we licensed 503 new riders just here at red rock Harley-Davidson,"said Ritchey.

The DMV reported that, after seeing a decrease in registrations in the beginning of the pandemic, active licenses rose from 64,496 in July 2020 to 70,309 in July 2021.

"We have more and more people that have the desire to ride and i think that’s only going to grow, especially with gas prices increasing to over $5 per gallon," Ritchey explains.

If you’re interested in learning how to ride, Red Rock Harley-Davidson offers weekday and weekend classes. They’ll provide a bike for practice. All you need is a DOT approved helmet, long sleeve shirt or jacket, full-finger gloves, jeans and over the ankle boots. Training takes about 2 and a half days. After you’ve completed the course, they give you you’re successful completion card so you can go to the DMV and take your test.

