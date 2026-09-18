Avoid the area: SWAT standoff ongoing in south Las Vegas neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A SWAT standoff is ongoing in a south Las Vegas neighborhood on Friday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

Police say they've been trying to take a wanted person into custody since approximately 8:35 a.m. in the 8500 block of Waterford Bend Street, near Wigwam Avenue and Pollock Drive.

"The individual has refused to exit a residence, and the incident has been declared a barricade," LVMPD officials stated.

SWAT and crisis negotiators have been called in to assist, police said.

They're asking the public to avoid the area due the the large police presence.



