LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From precision formations in the air, and pyrotechnics on the ground, to the cutting edge of the U.S. Air Force Aviation Nation is where flight meets spectacle since 2002.

“I know for the team it's also exciting to be on our home turf and, you know, give some love to the Las Vegas Valley,” said Captain Jan. Vecchio, the team executive officer. "The fact that we're still able to carry that history and legacy down is a huge pride for us."

Behind every twist, turn and dive, advanced pilot Brandon Maxon tells me there is a lot of preparation and practice.

Aviation Nation comes roaring back to the Las Vegas valley with thrilling performances

"Team 25, we’ve been training all winter, hundreds and hundreds of hours, working weekends, sleeping not so much, but it’s all to highlight that teamwork and dedication. We set the bar high all the time—but even more so because we’re home station," said Brandon Maxon, a Thunderbirds advanced pilot.

While the Thunderbirds dominate the skies over southern Nevada, the men and women of the U.S. Air Force are also showcasing their might.

"A big part for the general public is coming out and knowing that not only are we doing our job—but we have the equipment to keep them safe here on the home front and abroad," said Master Sergeant Brady Pummel from the U.S. Air Force.

And if you think helicopters can't do flips—think again. Red Bull pilot Aaron Fitzgerald tells me he is bringing the wow factor with moves you won't believe.

"This is my first time flying at Nellis Air Force Base… I’ve been to Las Vegas a lot—I love it here—but this is the first time I’ve gotten to fly in this show, so I’m really stoked," said Fitzgerald.

At the heart of the sky show's seamless operation is a woman making history—Kellie Hudson, the first accredited female air boss in the U.S.

“The air boss puts all this together. All the puzzle pieces come together through me. So awesome to come back here to where I started to now be their headlining boss," said Hudson.

Whether it's the roar of the jets, the flip of a chopper, or the heart behind the mission, Aviation Nation is once again putting on an amazing show for our community.

"It’s an honor. But most of all, I just want to be a great air boss. I want to do the best I can do and keep all my friends and family in the air show industry safe," said Hudson.

Aviation Nation will take place this Saturday and Sunday, April 5-6. Parking opens at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway at 10 a.m. The event begins at 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.