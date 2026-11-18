LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As hundreds of thousands of Formula One fans prepare to descend on Las Vegas, authorities are taking extra precautions to keep spectators safe, both on the ground and in the air.

One of their biggest messages ahead of race weekend: Leave your drones at home.

Las Vegas law enforcement talk safety ahead of Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix:

Authorities warn Formula One fans: Leave your drones at home during Las Vegas race weekend

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the FBI and federal law enforcement officials are warning the public not to fly unauthorized drones near the race.

Temporary Federal Aviation Administration flight restrictions are expected to be in place Nov. 19 through Nov. 21 from 3:30 p.m. until 12 a.m.

“We want to deliver a very simple message to the public: Leave your drones at home,” said LVMPD Undersheriff Andrew Walsh.

Federal officials say unauthorized drone flights near the race could pose a threat to spectators, aviation operations and first responders.

“Simply put, do not fly your drone anywhere near the race. Leave it at home,” FBI Special Agent Chris Delzado said.

Authorities say violating the temporary flight restrictions could result in the immediate loss of a drone, significant civil penalties or criminal prosecution.

Local police, the FBI and federal air marshals will be working together throughout race weekend to monitor the airspace and respond to unauthorized drone activity.

Officials are also asking racegoers to speak up if they spot suspicious or unsafe drone activity.

“If you see unsafe, suspicious drone activity, report it immediately to 911 or notify on-site law enforcement or event security,” Federal Air Marshal Garrett Donaldson said. “Do not attempt to interfere, disable or retrieve the drone yourself.”

Authorities say keeping the race and the hundreds of thousands of people expected to attend safe will take a team effort. Fans are being asked to remain alert and report suspicious drone activity to authorities.

