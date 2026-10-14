Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
Local News

Actions

Authorities seek vehicle involved in hit-and-run that critically injured pedestrian

West Tropicana Avenue and South ElCapitan Way hit and run
Nevada Highway Patrol
West Tropicana Avenue and South ElCapitan Way hit and run
West Tropicana Avenue and South El Capitan Way hit and run
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas that left a pedestrian in critical condition last week.

The crash happened Oct. 7 around 6:30 a.m. at West Tropicana Avenue and South El Capitan Way.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said a vehicle struck the pedestrian on the side of the road before leaving the scene. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

NHP provided pictures Wednesday of the suspected vehicle before the crash, describing it as a burgundy 2010-2018 Dodge Ram pickup truck with chrome trim and an extended cab. Investigators said the truck is missing its passenger-side exterior mirror.

Pictures can be seen below:

West Tropicana Avenue and South ElCapitan Way hit and run
West Tropicana Avenue and South El Capitan Way hit and run

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command Headquarters at 702-668-4100 or 702-668-5211.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Nevada Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with Channel 13