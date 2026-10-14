Authorities seek vehicle involved in hit-and-run that critically injured pedestrian

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas that left a pedestrian in critical condition last week.

The crash happened Oct. 7 around 6:30 a.m. at West Tropicana Avenue and South El Capitan Way.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said a vehicle struck the pedestrian on the side of the road before leaving the scene. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

NHP provided pictures Wednesday of the suspected vehicle before the crash, describing it as a burgundy 2010-2018 Dodge Ram pickup truck with chrome trim and an extended cab. Investigators said the truck is missing its passenger-side exterior mirror.

Pictures can be seen below:

Nevada Highway Patrol

Nevada Highway Patrol

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command Headquarters at 702-668-4100 or 702-668-5211.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Nevada Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.