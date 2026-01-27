Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Authorities search for missing Golden Valley man, community aid requested

MCSO
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has issued a call for community aid in locating a missing man.

49-year-old Jorge Ivan Pallanes, a Golden Valley resident, was reported missing by members of his family on May 21, 2025.

MCSO shared that he was last heard by the family during a phone call on December 7, 2024, before the call dropped. Because Pallanes would "go long periods of time without checking in," the family did not immediately report his disappearance, according to officials.

This is the description of Pallanes shared with us by MCSO:

Authorities search for missing Golden Valley man, community aid requested

  • Height: 5 feet, 5 inches
  • Weight: 150 pounds
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Hair: Black
  • Ethnicity: Hispanic

Pallanes was known to drive an "older model Ford truck with a toolboz and stickers on the back window," with a trailer in tow. MCSO has shared a photo of these vehicles with us.

Authorities search for missing Golden Valley man, community aid requested

Anyone with information on Pallanes or his vehicle are encouraged to contact MCSO's Special Investigation Unit at 928-753-0753 (extension 4408), and reference DR#25-018312.

