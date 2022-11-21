Authorities search for man who walked away from transitional housing in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities in Southern Nevada are searching for an offender who walked away from a transitional housing facility in Las Vegas on Monday.

Ashley Daniels was determined missing during a 5 a.m. emergency count, the Nevada Department of Corrections said in a news release.

Daniels failed to return to Casa Grande Traditional Housing after leaving his work assignment, officials said. It's the same transitional housing unit another offender walked away from last week. Roberto Munoz was recaptured on Thursday.

Authorities say Daniels was serving a sentence of 18 to 48 months for attempted possession of a stolen vehicle.

Daniels stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds, according to the NDOC. He has brown eyes and black hair. Daniels also has an eight-inch scar on his right arm and several tattoos. Those include: "LBC" on his right hand, "Kahil Camarion" with "KC" in a crown on his right forearm, and "Keosha" on his left forearm.

A retake warrant was issued and local law enforcement were notified of Daniels' disappearance, the NDOC said.

"Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daniels should immediately call 911," officials said.