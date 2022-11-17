Man recaptured after walking away from transitional housing in Las Vegas, NDOC says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Corrections has reported that the offender who walked away from Casa Grande Transitional Housing on Tuesday has been recaptured.

Roberto Munoz was apprehended at approximately 9 a.m. on Thursday in Las Vegas by officers representing the Nevada Department of Corrections Inspector General's Office.

Munoz had been permitted to leave the complex for a DMV appointment as an offender with a "low risk of escaping," but failed to return for the afternoon and was confirmed missing during an afternoon emergency count.

Munoz was serving a sentence of 57 months to 12 years for three counts of grand larceny and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle. NDOC officials say additional charges are pending.

