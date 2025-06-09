Attorney General Ford speaks out against Lombardo's veto of price fixing bill

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Attorney General Aaron Ford is speaking out against Gov. Joe Lombardo over a vetoed bill aimed at cracking down on deceptive trade practices on essential goods and services in Nevada.

The two men are expected to run against each other for the governor's seat in 2026.

Ford held a news conference Monday to object to Lombardo's rejection of Assembly Bill 44 that would have criminalized price fixing for essential goods such as groceries, prescription drugs, and housing.

WATCH | Ford's full news conference over price fixing legislation veto

[FULL PRESSER] AG Ford speaks out against price fixing bill veto

Lombardo, in his veto message, says the bill disregards economics and threatens to disrupt the free market, stating "the bill fails to recognize that prices reflect complex supply chain dynamics and market forces—not merely alleged predatory intent."

Read Lombardo's full veto message below



But Ford accused the governor of siding with corporate interests, saying at his news conference that this is "yet another example of the governor siding with corporations over working people. They're framing our effort as an attack on honest businesses, but the reality is just the opposite."

Read Ford's full statement below

"Governor Lombardo had a choice: stand with hardworking Nevadans, or side with corporations that cheat and deceive to make a buck. He chose the corporations.



Let’s be clear about what this veto means. It means fewer tools to hold bad corporations accountable. It means fewer protections for your wallet. And it means more power for the people who rig the rules against all of us in the Nevada family. It’s disappointing, but not surprising. Time and again, he’s shown us who comes first — and it’s not working people. It’s not seniors trying to stretch a fixed income. It’s not families trying to make ends meet. It’s big corporations.



My job is to fight for Nevadans. To protect you from fraud, from scams, from powerful interests that think they’re above the law. That’s what this bill was about. By vetoing it, the governor didn’t just block a piece of legislation; he put every Nevadan at greater risk. I won’t stop fighting to protect this state. I just wish the governor would start."

Ford says his office would continue to try to fight price fixing under existing laws, citing a settlement he reached with drug companies that yielded $39 million.

Sr. Political Reporter Steve Sebelius contributed to this report.